Karnataka government tables Bill to okay remote docu registration

BENGALURU: The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Registration (Karnataka amendment) Bill 2024 to enable e-registration/ remote registration of some compulsory registrable documents without the physical presence of either party in the sub-registrar’s offices and to make certified copies (e-certificates) available through a centralised virtual distribution system to avoid delays.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the revenue department will take six months to one year to scan old deeds of titles of 100 years to issue encumbrance certificates (ECs) and completion certificates (CCs) electronically.

The state budget had announced a citizen-friendly e-registration initiative, exempting people from visiting sub-registrar offices ‘unnecessarily’. The people can register properties anytime from anywhere electronically from ‘trusted sources’ like the BDA, the KIADB, KHB through nationalised banks, he said.

“In the second phase, the concerned need not visit the sub-registrar officers for registration of RERA-approved projects and get it done from anywhere through the scheduled banks as well,” he said. He pointed out that the idea has been borrowed from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Assembly passed The Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to promote good governance by prohibiting the collection of stamp duty through demand drafts and pay orders by the inspector general of stamps and registration and their subordinate offices and thereby preventing leakages of revenue. Krishna Byre Gowda said the collection of stamp duty will go digital.