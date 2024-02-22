Karnataka HC notices to Centre, state to implement EWS quota

BENGALURU: A city-based advocate moved the Karnataka High Court, seeking directions to central and state governments to implement the Constitution (103rd) Amendment Act, 2019, providing 10% reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS).

The petitioner, Girish Bharadwaj, contended that non-implementation of this reservation is depriving deserving EWS meritorious students and individuals of opportunities in educational institutions and places of work.

The reservation will make them eligible for crucial financial assistance from the government, including scholarships, loans and other benefits.

He stated that the reservation will improve the socio-economic status of such individuals and their families. The delay of each day is disproportionately affecting economically disadvantaged students and aspiring candidates waiting for recruitment in government services.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, 2019. It requires to be implemented in its letter and spirit in the state for the benefit of EWS meritorious candidates. A direction has to be issued to implement the reservation by considering his representation dated January 14, 2024, he requested.

A division bench of Chief Justice P S Dinesh Kumar and Justice TG Shivashankare Gowda issued notices to central and state governments.