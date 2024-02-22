Karnataka Legislative Assembly passes Professional Civil Engineers Bill

BENGALURU: The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Karnataka Professional Civil Engineers Bill, 2024 to allow only registered engineers to approve building plans ensuring that they will be accountable for any eventualities.

“Karnataka Professional Civil Engineers Council to provide for registration of professional Civil Engineers and to set standards of professional conduct and etiquette and a code of ethics for professional civil engineers and for matters connected,” it stated. It is mandatory for them to register to approve building plans, which will check those without any professional degrees being in the business.

The Assembly passed the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill 2024 to enhance the minimum tenure of police officers in operational duties from one year to two. This will help police officers to understand the jurisdiction better, build good relations with the public and in detection and prevention of crimes. It is applicable for officers above the rank of inspectors. Earlier, only superintendents of police and additional superintendents of police were entitled to it.

Other bills passed

The Karnataka APMC (regulation and development) (amendment) Bill, 2024 passed to establish a Market Development Assistance Fund for the purpose of development of market yards of financially weak Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). With this, financially sound APMCs will have to share revenues with weaker APMCs. “The Bill will ensure procurement of agriculture produce under MSP from APMCs on their own without NAFED as facilitator,” said APMC Minister Shivananda Patil.

The University of Trans-Disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology (amendment) Bill, 2024 to give powers to the university sponsored by Ratan Tata in 2013 at Yelahanka in Bengaluru to appoint the pro-chancellor. The Karnataka Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments (amendment) Bill, 2024 was passed to enhance the amount of common pool funds, including a person, hailing from the Vishwakarma community in the committee of management of notified institutions. A provision to give insurance coverage to priests has also been included, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy said.