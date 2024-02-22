Karnataka minister Eshwar Khandre warns of action against e-waste rules violations

BENGALURU: In the wake of increasing electronic waste in the state, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday said extended producer responsibility is now extended to those manufacturing electronic equipment in the state.

The minister held a meeting with e- waste processors, recyclers and other stakeholders along with officials from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board in the City and directed them to ensure that e-waste management rules are strictly followed. He asserted that vacant lands should not be turned into waste pits, especially e-waste.

At the meeting Khandre was apprised that annually around 3.8 million metric tonnes of e-waste is generated, of which 0.8 million metric tonnes is generated in Karnataka and 108 e-waste processing units are functioning in the state. The minister also said Bengaluru, titled as the silicon valley, generates the maximum e-waste. He warned people and companies that if it is not managed and scientifically disposed of, stern action will be taken.

Later in the day, the minister also directed KSPCB to issue a notice to the Bangalore Development Authority to speed up and complete the construction of STP in Chandapura lake basin. He also directed the officials to ensure speed of work increases in acquisition of 9.36 acres of land identified in Jigani, Bommasandra, Hebbagudi and Chandapura for STPs.

Khandre also directed the officials to ensure Chandapura lake, spread across 9,839 hectares, is free from encroachment and waste dumping. The officials apprised him that of the 543 industries around the water body, 206 are generating liquid waste and notice has been slapped on 54 industries for discharging hazardous untreated waste. Closure notice has been issued to 12 industries and around Rs 141 crore is yet to be recovered from them.

Khandre directed officials to confiscate bank accounts and properties to recover the amount. He also told the officials to take action against high-rise structures releasing untreated sewage.