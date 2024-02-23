Allocation of caste-based corpns moved to minorities: Karnataka BJP MLA Bellad

BENGALURU: Deputy Leader of Opposition Arvind Bellad alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has cut down funds to various caste corporations and allotted the same to minorities.

Speaking on the state Budget presented recently, Bellad said that on one side CM Siddaramaiah claims that he and his government are pro-Backward Classes, and SCs and STs, but in reality, they are not allotting funds to these communities which need attention. Comparing former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s budget with Siddaramaiah’s, Bellad said that Bommai had allotted Rs 60 crore to Ambedkar Development Corporation Ltd, which was reduced to Rs 40 crore by Siddaramaiah.

Bellad further said Bommai set aside Rs 100 crore for the Thanda Development Corporation, and Siddaramaiah reduced it to Rs 60 Crore. “Adhi Jambava Corporation got Rs 110 crore during the BJP government which is now reduced to Rs 60 crore by Siddaramaiah.

Similarly, Siddaramaiah has drastically reduced funds to Lingayat, Kuruba, Vishwakarma, and Other Backward Classes corporations,” he charged. Bellad alleged that by cutting down funds to these corporations, Rs 3000 crore was given to the welfare of Minorities. “We are not against allotting funds to Minorities, but why did you cut down the allocation for the welfare of Backward Classes and other castes,” he questioned.

Bellad also said there are no funds for the welfare of North Karnataka. “The CM also reduced allocation to mutts and even for the maintenance of Hindu graveyards,” Bellad charged.

He also charged that annual grants to Gangubai Hangal Gurukula in Hubballi were also reduced.