Instead of ‘robbing’ rich temples, have donation box at Soudha: K'taka BJP chief Vijayendra

MYSURU: Using humour and sharp criticism to address various issues plaguing Karnataka’s governance, BJP state president BY Vijayendra took a swipe at the government’s alleged intention to exploit affluent temples, suggesting that they instead install a donation box at Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking to reporters during his visit here on Thursday, the BJP state president said that the government was trying to rob rich temples. “The government is trying to rob rich temples. Instead, they can keep an offering box in front of Vidhana Soudha.

The donors will directly offer money there,” he quipped. Highlighting economic mismanagement and governance failures, Vijayendra pointed out the government’s struggle to pay salaries to employees, attributing it to their maladministration. He further accused the Siddaramaiah government of neglecting the state’s development by failing to allocate funds to all 224 Assembly constituencies.

Addressing the contentious state anthem issue, Vijayendra expressed dismay, labeling the government’s stance as “anti-Kannada”. He criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that his actions have brought disrepute to Karnataka’s culture and language. On the political front, Vijayendra commented on the Congress’ apprehension regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, suggesting that its ‘Delhi Chalo’ campaign was a ploy to shift blame onto the Centre for their failures.

Regarding JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy’s visit to Delhi and speculation about some BJP leaders defecting to Congress, Vijayendra maintained ignorance, stating, “I am not aware of it. I will not reply to any speculation.”