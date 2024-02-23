Karnataka HC upholds land acquisition for KG Layout

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday upheld the validity of land acquisition proceedings for the formation of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout spread over 4,000 acres by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

This has come as a big relief for thousands of allottees of sites and land owners waiting for the culmination of litigation pending for adjudication for nearly 16 years.

A division bench of Chief Justice P S Dinesh Kumar and Justice C M Poonacha quashed the order passed by a single judge who had in 2014 quashed the preliminary notification and final notification issued in 2008 and 2010, respectively, by the BDA for the acquisition of the land, after hearing a batch of petitions.

The single judge’s order dated July 11, 2014, was stayed by the division bench on August 18, 2014, on the appeals filed by the BDA and the development of the layout was going on in undisputed lands, except in around 600 acres which was in dispute.

Upholding the notifications by allowing the appeals filed by the BDA against the single judge’s order, with certain conditions, the court said it adjudicated the matter to take care of the concern of the allottees of sites and land owners.