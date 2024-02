BENGALURU: Amid din, the Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government, accusing it of denying Karnataka’s tax share. It also passed another resolution backing the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi, seeking a law for minimum support price (MSP) for all crops.

“This House unanimously demands that the Centre take the stand of equitable distribution and non-discriminatory allocation of financial resources in the interest of the development of Karnataka and ensure that no injustice is done to the people of the state,” stated the first resolution presented by Law Minister HK Patil.

The Centre, through its anti-farmer policy, has created a situation where farmers are not getting remunerative MSP for their produce, he alleged. “The House unanimously resolves to urge the Centre to formulate a law to fix remunerative MSP for all crops and fulfil the just demands of the agitating farmers,” Patil said.

BJP legislators, who had no clue about the ruling Congress passing the resolution, were taken aback.