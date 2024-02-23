Karnataka: Union minister Gadkari lays foundation for NH works of Rs 6,200 cr

SHIVAMOGGA: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he has discussed the idea of digging a tunnel in the Agumbe ghat on NH-169, and after examining the plan completely, the project would be initiated.

Gadkari laid the foundation stone for 18 National Highway projects worth Rs 6,200 crore, covering six districts, here on Thursday.

Observing that Karnataka’s economy revolves around IT, and with Bengaluru being a major tech hub, he said the pace of development in the state and its capital, would reflect on the intensity of development in the country as well.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission is to make our economy the third largest in the world, valued at $5 trillion. At the same time, it is the mission of all of us too to make the country ‘Atmanirbhar’,” he said.

Ethanol push

Sharing his experience of using ethanol in his vehicle, Gadkari said the cost of running such a vehicle is much lesser compared to a conventional fuel-powered car. Hence, ethanol, methanol and bagasse would support the production of ethanol-based fuel for vehicles.

Accordingly, Gadkari, emphasising on Karnataka’s sugarcane cultivation and the existence of sugar factories in the state, said ethanol production would be an encouraging venture here.

Further, he urged PWD Minister Sathish Jarkiholi and the state government to set up 400 ethanol pumps through Indian Oil Corporation. Bagasse, the raw material-residue of sugarcane, in turn would support farmers. “Like smart cities, we can now have smart villages with this idea,” he said.

The Union Road Transport Ministry is presently working on National Highways worth about Rs 3 lakh crore in Karnataka. Gadkari requested the state government to clear the land acquisition and forest environment clearance, so that these ongoing projects could be expedited.

He also gave sanction to various new projects, including the widening of the highway from Sagar to Marakutaka; the widening of NH from Baindur to Ranebennur, work for which will start in the next three months; the construction of a bypass for Shivamogga, for which the DPR is already ready; etc.