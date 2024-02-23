Sringeri seer opens newly developed temple complex in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: The consecration ceremony of Shiva Temple, along with other idols, took place at a newly developed temple complex ‘Shiva Shakti Dham’ on Thursday. Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji of Sringeri Sharda Peetha performed the consecration. Other than the Shiva Temple, the complex is home to temples of Ganesha, Chandika, Shaneshwar, Kalabhairava and Navagraha.

Spread across 6.5 acres, the complex has been developed at Palikoppa village, 25 km from Hubballi, abutting National Highway-4, by Aradhana Trust, until now managed by the family of VRL Logistics chairman and former MP Vijay Sankeshwar. However, with the temple’s consecration, the administration of the complex has been handed over to Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam, Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharda Peetham, Sringeri.

The temples are built in South Indian Dravidian style by architect K Swaminathan Sthapathi from Tamil Nadu. It took over four years and 50 sculptors from Madurai to complete the temple work. Stones from Doddaballapur were used for the temple. Black stones were brought from Walajabad in Tamil Nadu and the idols were carved. Kalash, Prabhavali and others were brought from Kumbakonam.