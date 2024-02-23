States have power to contain wildlife conflicts: Union minister Bhupender Yadav

KALPETTA: Squarely putting the blame on the state government for failing to contain the human-wildlife conflicts in Wayanad, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday questioned the delay in exercising the powers vested with the state.

On the second day of his trip to Wayanad to take stock of the situation in the wake of the rising wildlife attacks, he said the Union government has given specific legal exemptions to contain wildlife attack issues and the state government should utilise them.

“Under Section 11 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, adequate powers have been vested with the chief wildlife warden of the state to issue an order to cage, trap or kill the problematic animal. In some cases wherein a tiger has to be killed, the state should consult with the Union government.

“However, the Centre has been responding promptly even through a phone call when such necessities arise. I urge the Kerala government to diligently and cautiously use the power of the chief wildlife warden to protect the farming community,”

The minister’s comments have triggered discussions related to the power of the state government and its limitations in handling human-wildlife conflicts.