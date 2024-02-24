Deputy Conservator of Forests suspended in Karnataka for 'speaking rudely' to MLA

BENGALURU: In a rare incident, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered the suspension of Shivanand Naikwadi, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ghataprabha Divison, Gokak, for speaking to an MLA allegedly inappropriately.

The order, dated February 21, states that the DCF spoke in an inappropriate manner to Rayabagha constituency MLA Duryodhana M Aihole. Khandre issued the orders after going through the report filed by the additional principal chief conservator of forests, vigilance.

The order, a copy of which is with TNIE, states that the DCF spoke to the MLA over phone, and that he continued to speak in the same manner even after knowing that it was the MLA at the other end. The APCCF, Vigilance, had issued a show-cause notice to Naikwadi. Defending himself, the DCF said that he received a call from a new number and he thought it was a contractor who had called him earlier and spoke inappropriately. He told the APCCF that he spoke to the MLA with proper etiquette later.