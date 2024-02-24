Bengaluru: Driverless trains will be operated by drivers initially, says BMRCL

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metro’s driverless trains arrived a week ago amid much euphoria, but initially, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to operate the trains with drivers. “It is a cumbersome process to get permission to operate driverless trains. We will start off with drivers, and gradually switch over to signal-based operations,” said a top official.

A senior BMRCL official said that of the 36 trains, only 15 will be based on the Communications-Based Train Control (CTBC) system. “In simple terms, the train operates on its own without a driver as the signalling system drives the train. It also has an option for manual operations,” he said. It is the latest in train technology. “Better to incorporate it now than order the regular ones now and integrate them at a huge cost later,” he added.

All of them will be deployed only on the Yellow Line. All infrastructure for the 19.15-km RV Road-Bommasandra line via Electronics City and Central Silk Board is ready, but cannot be used as it requires these special coaches.

The shells of coaches for two train sets have already reached Titagarh and they are being readied. “A total of 21 trains are regular Distant to Go (DTG) and will be used for Phase-I extension lines,” he explained. China will send the first prototype later.

The line can become operational only by September due to numerous tests and permissions to be done, said multiple Metro sources. Different dates have been announced by politicians and the Governor, too, recently.