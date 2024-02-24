Karnataka: Music for Meals to raise funds for Akshaya Patra

BENGALURU: To ensure food reaches every student, the Akshaya Patra Initiative, recently expanded their meal service, up from 50,000 students, to reach 2.2 lakh students.

Speaking at a press conference held at the ISKCON temple on Friday, vice chairman of the foundation, Chanchalapathi D, highlighted that the organization has grown from serving 50,000 meals daily, in 2021, to 2.2 lakh meals every day. CEO of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Shridhar Venkat, said, “Operating with 72 kitchens and employing about 9,000 staff members, our objective is to extend our meal services to every government school.”

Classical musician Pravin Godkhindi will be performing at the ‘Music for Meals’ - an event that aims to raise donations for about 6,667 children for an entire year. The event is scheduled to be held on March 1.