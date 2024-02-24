Karnataka: No fire tenders at Bandipur, thanks to Centre’s policy

MYSURU: During summer, the Fire Department deploys 37 fire tenders along with personnel at Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves to save forests in case of a fire. But this year, the department is unable to send fire tenders because of the dearth of vehicles.
The shortage is because of a central government rule that government vehicles above 15 years should be deregistered and scrapped. Though the old vehicles are in good condition, they will not get fitness certificates from RTOs concerned. Fire stations in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts have just one functioning vehicle at each fire station.
Though the government has written to the Centre seeking an exemption from the rule for firefighting vehicles, it is yet to receive any response. Now, fire tenders cannot be deployed despite the threat of forest fires during summer at tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries in the three districts.
A fire officer told TNIE that 46 fire tenders have crossed 15 years in the three districts.
“Though they are in good condition, we cannot use them for emergency services. As the central government has exempted vehicles used for special purposes like defence, internal security and maintenance of law and order from the scrapping policy, we had urged the government to include even firefighting vehicles for the exemption. In the meantime, forest officials and staff are left to fend for themselves in case of a fire,” the officer said.
Villagers being trained to handle forest fires
Every day, the Mysuru division alone receives around 15 fire calls. With the shortage of vehicles, the division officials have been sending just one vehicle to each spot. On top of that, the department also has to send fire tenders during bandobast duty, annual fairs and festivals and for VIP programmes.
However, fire officers have taken measures to help foresters in handling forest fires. Recently, District Fire Officer KP Gururaj provided hands-on training on using fire extinguishers to the forest staff, officers and villagers living on the fringes of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
“We are training the officers, staff and villagers on handling forest fires during emergencies,” Gururaj told TNIE.