Karnataka: No fire tenders at Bandipur, thanks to Centre’s policy

MYSURU: During summer, the Fire Department deploys 37 fire tenders along with personnel at Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves to save forests in case of a fire. But this year, the department is unable to send fire tenders because of the dearth of vehicles.

The shortage is because of a central government rule that government vehicles above 15 years should be deregistered and scrapped. Though the old vehicles are in good condition, they will not get fitness certificates from RTOs concerned. Fire stations in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts have just one functioning vehicle at each fire station.

Though the government has written to the Centre seeking an exemption from the rule for firefighting vehicles, it is yet to receive any response. Now, fire tenders cannot be deployed despite the threat of forest fires during summer at tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries in the three districts.

A fire officer told TNIE that 46 fire tenders have crossed 15 years in the three districts.

“Though they are in good condition, we cannot use them for emergency services. As the central government has exempted vehicles used for special purposes like defence, internal security and maintenance of law and order from the scrapping policy, we had urged the government to include even firefighting vehicles for the exemption. In the meantime, forest officials and staff are left to fend for themselves in case of a fire,” the officer said.