Karnataka: ‘Patient safety, digital health crucial to India’

BENGALURU: As India moves closer to achieving universal health coverage, it’s crucial to prioritise patient safety and digital health programmes, said Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Space and Science, during the 11th edition of the annual International Health Dialogue hosted by Apollo Hospital on Friday.

The event, an amalgamation of the International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) and Transforming Healthcare with Information Technology (THIT), was based on the theme “Future of Patient Safety” for the IPSC and “Achievement through Innovation” for THIT.

The theme ‘Future of Patient Safety’ aligns with our dedication to delivering high-quality care. While technology transforms healthcare, obstacles exist. Transparency, collaboration and empowering patients are essential in navigating these challenges, he said. This framework will incorporate advanced technologies to ensure healthcare accessibility for all, he added.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said. “As India advances towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’, bolstering our healthcare system becomes a crucial milestone in achieving that vision.”