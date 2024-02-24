Karnataka: Police file FIR in bribe-for-vote case

BENGALURU: Police filed an FIR over the complaint filed by Congress MLA Ganiga Ravi Kumar Gowda on poaching of MLAs. DCP Central Shekhar H Tekkannavar on Friday afternoon confirmed that the matter will be investigated.

Police have invoked IPC Section 170 and Section 171, for offering inducements, and IPC 506 regarding intimidation, based on Ganiga’s complaint with Police Commissioner B Dayanand.

The MLA told, ‘’The investigation officer called me regarding details of inducements and threats, and I have explained that I am now in Mandya. I will come to Bengaluru and provide all details.’’

Sources said the bribe offered per vote was about Rs 10 crore, making it one of the biggest attempts to bribe legislators in any parliamentary RS election. Sources also said that one of the legislators had also received a threat that central authorities would pay a visit if he did not fall in line. Meanwhile, a dinner was hosted by DCM D K Shivakumar to discuss important issues like the RS election and how to keep the flock safe from being poached, and ensure that all three nominees are elected without any setback.