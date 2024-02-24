Karnataka: South Western Railway to spend Rs 372.13 crore to redevelop 15 railway stations

BENGALURU: The South Western Railway announced that 15 stations will be developed at a cost of Rs 372.13 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The programme will be launched by the Prime Minister on February 26, said Yogesh Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), South Western Railway.

Development works like installation of escalators, smart parking, toilets and others will be taken up at railway stations in Bangarpet, Channapatna, Dharmapuri, Doddaballapur, Hindupur, Hosur, Kengeri, K R puram, Kuppam, Malleshwaram, Malur, Mandya, Tumakuru, Ramanagara and Whitefield. The DRM said the government has decided to introduce a new scheme for the major upgradation of these railway stations.

The new scheme, ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ (ABSS) has a long-term vision for the ongoing development of stations, which includes identification of stations, setting up broader objectives, creating master plans and executing them in phases to enhance facilities in various stations.