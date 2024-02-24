Karnataka: South Western Railway to spend Rs 372.13 crore to redevelop 15 railway stations

BENGALURU: The South Western Railway announced that 15 stations will be developed at a cost of Rs 372.13 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The programme will be launched by the Prime Minister on February 26, said Yogesh Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), South Western Railway.
Development works like installation of escalators, smart parking, toilets and others will be taken up at railway stations in Bangarpet, Channapatna, Dharmapuri, Doddaballapur, Hindupur, Hosur, Kengeri, K R puram, Kuppam, Malleshwaram, Malur, Mandya, Tumakuru, Ramanagara and Whitefield. The DRM said the government has decided to introduce a new scheme for the major upgradation of these railway stations.
The new scheme, ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ (ABSS) has a long-term vision for the ongoing development of stations, which includes identification of stations, setting up broader objectives, creating master plans and executing them in phases to enhance facilities in various stations.
The first phase will witness improvements in station accessibility, waiting areas, toilets, lift and escalator installations as needed, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, setting up of kiosks for local products through initiatives like ‘One Station One Product’, enhancement of passenger information systems, establishment of executive lounges, designation of spaces for business meetings and incorporating landscaping.
Similarly, in the second phase, upgrading of station structures, integrating stations with surrounding city areas on both sides, promoting multi-modal connectivity, providing facilities for individuals with disabilities, implementing sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, introducing ballastless tracks, and incorporating ‘Roof Plazas’ will be taken up. The Prime Minister will lay inaugurate the redevelopment works of 554 railway stations and 1,585 road over-bridges/underpasses on February 26.