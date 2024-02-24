Karnataka: Sumalatha confident of BJP ticket from Mandya

MYSURU: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh has reaffirmed her intention to contest from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, and expressed confidence of getting a ticket from the BJP. Speaking before taking part in the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) review meeting in Mandya on Friday, Sumalatha emphasised on her desire to establish a presence for the saffron party in the region.

“My struggle is to retain Mandya constituency and secure a BJP ticket for it. I am confident of receiving the ticket and will certainly contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” she said. Her statement gained significance amidst reports of JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy and by his son, Nikhil, meeting Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, fuelling speculation about ticket allocations for Mandya, Hassan and Kolar Lok Sabha constituencies to the JD(S).