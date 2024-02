BENGALURU: A day after the state government passed a resolution against the Centre’s tax devolution, in the Assembly, Opposition BJP members on Friday tried to move a resolution against it and demanded that the government withdraw its original resolution.

Meanwhile, the session, which was to conclude on Friday, has been extended till February 26. Even before the session began, BJP members were protesting in the well.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said they are condemning the state’s resolution. “At the Business Advisory Committee meeting earlier, we had decided what to discuss, including the bills” he said.

State govt not hiding anything, says law min

“On Thursday, Law Minister HK Patil started reading the resolution without placing it in the agenda. Why are you hiding and taking the backdoor to pass this resolution,” Ashoka asked. He said the Congress government is insulting Vidhana Soudha and the rules. “If they (Congress) wanted to condemn or raise voice against the Union government, they have many platforms. We demand that they take back their resolution,” he said. Both the state and Central government have to work hand in hand, but here, the state seems to be waging a war.