Save our forests: an ‘SOS’ against the invasive lantana camara

Ornamental attraction can be a disastrous one. The story of the invasive flowering plant Lantana Camara is one such. It is wreaking havoc in Karnataka’s forests and crops, calling for urgent steps to restrict its spread.

This plant has infested grazing lands, pastures, orchards and plantations like coffee, tea, cotton, coconut, oil palm, among others, while adversely compromising the economic viability of the crops.

This has a menacing bearing on other things. Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre has pointed out that the menace has led to increasing man-animal conflict, with about 50% of the state’s forest landscape being infested with this invasive flowering species. Wild herbivores, and therefore carnivores too, are moving towards human habitats as Lantana-affected crops, on which they would have otherwise feasted, no longer attract them.

The plant is highly tolerant and adaptable, and as per one estimate, about 40% of the Western Ghats — 1.3 crore hectares — is covered by this plant species, heaping its harmful effects with its rapid spread and capability to overpower native species.

Belonging to the verbena family of flowering plants which are native to the American tropics, it was taken to Australia in the 1840s as an ornamental garden plant — obviously without knowing its harmful effects on native plants. It found its way into India in the following years, courtesy the British, where it revealed its highly invasive, toxic and fast-spreading features, marking its place among the world’s ten worst invasive plant species, and viewed as “species of high concern” in India. It alters the nutrient cycle of the soil, competes for resources and space with the native species of plants and crops, besides reducing the forage plants for wild herbivores.