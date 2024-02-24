Special court orders fresh probe against Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Rejecting the ‘B’ report (closure report) filed by Lokayukta police in a corruption case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accepting his self-serving statement without conducting investigation in a fair manner by providing sufficient opportunity to the complainant to substantiate the allegations, a Special Court has ordered Lokayukta police to conduct further investigation to check charges of ‘quid pro-quo’ against Siddaramaiah and file a fresh final report within six months.

Special Court Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, who is to try criminal cases against former and sitting MPs/MLAs, passed the order while allowing the petition filed by the complainant, former corporator NR Ramesh, protesting the ‘B’ report filed by Lokayukta police.

The complainant had alleged that Siddaramaiah, during his first stint as Chief Minister, had received around Rs 1.3 crore through cheque on July 28, 2014, as kickbacks from L Vivekananda alias King’s Court Vivek, managing director of Vivek Hotels from Mysuru, to appoint him steward of Bengaluru Turf Club Limited.