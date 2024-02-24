'Will pass amended Endowment Act at Upper House after 3 months': D K Shivakumar

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was defeated by the BJP-JDS in the Legislative Council, will be passed after three months when the Congress gains a majority in the upper house.

Shivakumar addressed the gathering after inaugurating a convention of beneficiaries of the state government’s five guarantee schemes, organised jointly by the District Administration and Zilla Panchayat, on Allama Prabhu Ground here on Saturday.

Shivakumar said that through the influence of the priests (archakas), devotees find Shiva even in a stone. “We introduced a bill [the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment (Amendment) Bill, 2024]. The government, through this legislation, wanted to allocate 10% of the income from charity from large temples to pay salaries to priests, provide insurance coverage, and assistance for their children's education."

However, the BJP and JDS, which advocate for temples and religion, defeated the bill in the council. In three months, we will secure a majority in the upper house and pass the bill,” Shivakumar said.