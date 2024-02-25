BJP-JDS will pay for opposing guarantees: Karnataka CM

BANAVARA (HASSAN DISTRICT ) : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday hit out at the BJP-JDS combine for opposing the State Government’s five guarantees and said that the people of the state will teach them a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a gathering in Banavara, the CM said that JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda has forgotten about secularism and has joined hands with communal forces.

He said the result of the recent teachers’ constituency election has proved that the BJP-JDS alliance cannot defeat Congress candidates in the LS polls.

He said the NDA has copied his government’s guarantees and renamed it as the “Modi guarantee” at the Centre. “The BJP did not introduce any guarantees when in power in Karnataka. People had rejected BJP in last year’s Assembly polls as they indulged in 40% commission,” he said.