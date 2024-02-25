Include charter in all party manifestos: All-India Milli Council

BENGALURU : The All-India Milli Council, Karnataka chapter on Saturday came out with a charter of demands for minority communities -- Muslims, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs and others -- and wants all political parties to include it in their election manifestos.

The Milli Council wants the Justice Sachar and Ranganath Commission reports implemented, minority community members given equal representation in government committees, boards and corporations, ASFPA Act scrapped, CAA -2019 repealed, minorities be given protection, Communal Violence Bill-2011 should be passed, Muslims should be given representation in areas where their population is more, etc. They also demanded that people of other communities should not create an issue over hijab.

They demanded that encroachments on wakf properties be cleared and handed over to waqf boards. These properties should be turned into cost centres to empower the community economically, allowing the benefits to reach actual beneficiaries.

They demanded that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 be implemented and all places of worship, including Gyanvapi Mosque and Mathura Shahi Eidgah Mosque, be protected. Steps should be taken to open for worship all places, especially masjids, which are controlled by the Archaeological Society of India.