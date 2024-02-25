Karnataka Biodiversity Board takes up study of medicinal plants

BENGALURU : The Karnataka Biodiversity Board (KBB) is undertaking a study of medicinal plants, focusing more on tribals collecting them and handing them over to industries. Along with this, KBB has also taken up studies on the Shola grasslands and wild fruit varieties found in the Malnad region. On the study of medicinal plants, an official told TNSE that there is a high demand for medicinal and aromatic plants, particularly from the pharma, health, and cosmetic industries.
“Procurement from the organised sector is very limited. A large extraction is from the unorganised sector. Many of those extracting medicinal herbs are tribals and those staying in and around forests. The demand for organic products has increased and with this, the threat to forest produce has also risen. It has also been noted that tribals who are involved in extraction get a very poor deal for it, while the middlemen and agents make profits,” the official added.
The official added that in the past, the medicinal plant board, and environment and forest departments have served notices to several firms for illegal extraction, but little is done to end it. It has also been noted that demand for minor forest produce has increased, even for cooking items.
“Through the study, we are identifying the areas where they are grown, collected from, and to whom it is supplied. It is an unorganised sector. Private companies do not have a source… they depend on middlemen. The study will help people understand the actual benefits of the products and the need for their protection,” said Govardhan Singh, Deputy Conservator of Forests, KBB. The study is aimed to be completed by 2025.
Another official also pointed out that there are also instances where tribals are seen extracting them as minor forest produce and selling them overseas as medicinal herbs for a price.
The study will help us know all about medicinal plants, regions where they need to be grown, curtail misuse, ensure protection, and preserve them.