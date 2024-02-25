Karnataka Biodiversity Board takes up study of medicinal plants

BENGALURU : The Karnataka Biodiversity Board (KBB) is undertaking a study of medicinal plants, focusing more on tribals collecting them and handing them over to industries. Along with this, KBB has also taken up studies on the Shola grasslands and wild fruit varieties found in the Malnad region. On the study of medicinal plants, an official told TNSE that there is a high demand for medicinal and aromatic plants, particularly from the pharma, health, and cosmetic industries.

“Procurement from the organised sector is very limited. A large extraction is from the unorganised sector. Many of those extracting medicinal herbs are tribals and those staying in and around forests. The demand for organic products has increased and with this, the threat to forest produce has also risen. It has also been noted that tribals who are involved in extraction get a very poor deal for it, while the middlemen and agents make profits,” the official added.

The official added that in the past, the medicinal plant board, and environment and forest departments have served notices to several firms for illegal extraction, but little is done to end it. It has also been noted that demand for minor forest produce has increased, even for cooking items.