Karnataka: Session turns forum to set LS poll agenda

A sense of animosity between the ruling and opposition parties peaked in the ongoing budget session of the Karnataka legislature. Each side appeared to be more keen on strengthening its Lok Sabha poll pitch.

The stormy session, which is likely to conclude on Monday, has witnessed the Congress government’s no-holds-barred attacks against the Union Government over the alleged disparity in the devolution of taxes being taken to an unprecedented level. It was also marked by acerbic exchanges between the senior leaders from the ruling and opposition parties, and faux pas that landed the government in an embarrassing situation.

The Congress Government — that was accused of using the Governor’s address to the joint sitting of the State Legislature, the government’s response to the debate on the Governor’s address, and the budget speech to launch a scathing attack against the Centre — went on to pass a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

The aggressive move, bordering on a confrontational attitude, showed all the signs of the Congress versus BJP fight ahead of the Lok Sabha polls escalating into a tussle between the state and Union governments. This could have wider ramifications on Centre-state relations, well beyond the elections.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress and its government in the state seem to be working on a clear plan of action and trying to entrench a strong feeling among the people that the Union government has done injustice to them. Politically, it is a shrewd move. Congress probably sees that as one of the major election issues, apart from its guarantee schemes, to persuade voters in an election that is most likely to be centred around the PM and his government’s performance.

However, while they continue to fight for what they believe is a just cause, the leaders must be mindful of the tone, aggression, and forums that are used to launch such attacks as that could encourage a sense of hostility among people, although the protagonist may not have any such intentions.

The differences of views and disagreements are healthy signs of democracy and political parties go to any extent to achieve their goals, more so in an election year. But, a more nuanced approach to drawing a fine distinction between government and political forums, may help the cause better.