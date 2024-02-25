‘Looking for possibilities through disability’

What about your personal journey? How did you lose your eyesight?

I come from a joint and progressive family from a village in Belagavi. I was the first child of the generation. When I was six months old, I had typhoid which affected my optic nerves. My family accepted it. They looked after me like any other child -- neither overprotective, nor discriminating. The real problem started when I had to go to school. I was refused admission due to my disability. My family was disturbed and worried. Using influence, I was admitted to school and used to go with my neighbour. One day an education inspector, during inspection, asked the class a question and I was the only one who answered it. I was asked to write on the board, which was the turning point. The inspector was a very progressive man. He came home and told my parents to admit me to a school for the blind. After rigorous research, my parents found one in Bengaluru. On January 2, 1981, we came to Bengaluru. I never felt blindness was a problem, I took it as a challenge.

What about higher education?

Up to Grade 10, I studied at the school for the blind. But regular college was very difficult for the first six months. I felt like a fish out of water. Making notes on Braille would make a noise and I didn’t want to disturb others. Gradually, I started talking to lecturers and friends, and they understood my issues. Back then, awareness was limited. I had to get my books read. My school extended help as I stayed there. They connected me to readers and provided a support system. I used to do combine studies with my friends who would read books for me.

Do you think technology is helping the visually challenged?

Absolutely. Technology makes things easy. I used to study with the help of audio cassettes. Now there is screen reading software for the visually impaired, besides talking mobile phones and computers. At Samarthanam, we ensure technology is always at the top of our interventions, whether it is education, training, getting jobs or cricket Technology is the biggest enabler for persons with disabilities. It reduces dependency.

Are there adequate audio books?

Audio books are in plenty, courtesy multiple platforms. We also upload all books that are converted into voice or digital format. Any visually impaired person can log in and download them. However, there’s a long way to go for vernacular books. Braille is difficult, only four per cent of the world’s literature is available in Braille.

Despite technological intervention, why are many not coming forward?

Awareness is most important. Many still live in rural areas. They don’t get to know about opportunities and technological devices. Very few can access them as they are very expensive. Samarthanam is trying to go to rural areas and identify such people.