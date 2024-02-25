Ministers tipped for LS polls skipped DKS’ dinner?

BENGALURU : Even as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has been reportedly insisting that a few ministers should contest the Lok Sabha polls, many of them skipped the dinner meeting hosted by him on Friday evening. A few others who attended, however, expressed that they cannot switch to national politics and instead wished that the Congress ticket be given to their children.

Prominent among the ministers who skipped the occasion was Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, to whom both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have insisted on contesting from the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat. Replying to them recently, Mahadevappa had sarcastically said that “both the CM and DCM should contest the LS polls, with especially the latter deserving the opportunity the most”.

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, whose name was making the rounds as a probable candidate for the Belagavi seat, also gave the dinner a miss. Ministers KN Rajanna, Byrati Suresh, Santhosh Lad, and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur were among the absentees, according to sources. But Shivakumar’s supporters maintained that a majority of the ministers attended the programme, and those who had skipped had informed him in advance, owing to pre-scheduled engagements.