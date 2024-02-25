Post Ram Mandir, land prices around Anjanadri Hill soar

KOPPAL : With plans to turn Anjanadri Hill, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, into a mega religious tourism destination, land prices here have shot up. Even before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs 100 crore for the development of the hill shrine and surroundings, real estate in this little village on the banks of Tungabhadra river had started skyrocketing.
Besides the state government, the central government too has shown interest in developing the hill into a religious destination. When UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the shrine, he had proposed a direct train link between Anjanadri and Ayodhya. The local trust which manages the shrine also has plans to develop the area on the lines of Ayodhya.
These activities are expected to bring in large-scale development and employment opportunities. Sensing this, many landowners have raised the prices by up to 70%, local residents said.
A local businessman said that an acre of land was available in Anegundi village for Rs 12 lakh till a few months ago. “But after the Ayodhya temple opening and developmental activities that have begun in Anjanadri, land owners are demanding Rs 20-25 lakh per acre. Most of Anegundi has rich fertile land and is best suited for agriculture and horticulture,” he said.
Panchayat officials said several people from Mumbai and other parts of the country have visited Anjanadri recently checking land prices. “When outsiders start showing interest in buying large chunks of land, local residents are bound to raise the price. The hill shrine receives thousands of tourists every week from North Indian states,” a panchayat member said.
In the first phase of development works, stay facilities for devotees will be built. Larger parking spaces, public toilets, shade points and boundary fencing will be taken up. In the second phase a tall statue of Lord Hanuman and a temple will be constructed.