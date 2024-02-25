Post Ram Mandir, land prices around Anjanadri Hill soar

KOPPAL : With plans to turn Anjanadri Hill, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, into a mega religious tourism destination, land prices here have shot up. Even before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs 100 crore for the development of the hill shrine and surroundings, real estate in this little village on the banks of Tungabhadra river had started skyrocketing.

Besides the state government, the central government too has shown interest in developing the hill into a religious destination. When UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the shrine, he had proposed a direct train link between Anjanadri and Ayodhya. The local trust which manages the shrine also has plans to develop the area on the lines of Ayodhya.

These activities are expected to bring in large-scale development and employment opportunities. Sensing this, many landowners have raised the prices by up to 70%, local residents said.