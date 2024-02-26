Blame Congress for Mahadayi project setback: BJP leader Bommai

HUBBALLI: Former chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday held Congress responsible for the setback in the Mahadayi project and alleged that the party choosing to go before the tribunal delayed the project by 8-10 years.

He told reporters that it was not necessary to move the tribunal, which was constituted when Congress Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was in power. This was the biggest mistake by Congress, he added.

Congress gave in writing to the tribunal and that walled off the project. That party is infamous for creating such walls in drinking water projects. While BJP built the canal, Congress built the wall. Congress was opposing the project whenever it was in power in Goa. But the permission for a detailed project report was given when BJP was ruling Goa.