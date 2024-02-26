Congress MLA Naik passes away at 67 in Bengaluru

“He wrote in a paper and told me that he would come to attend the Rajya Sabha polls that will be held on Tuesday. It is a sad day for me,” he said. Siddaramaiah, who visited the hospital, said Naik was a cultured politician. He always showed concern for people’s problems. “He was appointed chairperson for the Warehouse Corporation. Unfortunately, he could not work,” the CM said. Naik became MLA in 1994, 1999 and 2013.

Session postponed

The Legislative session, which was supposed to conclude on Monday, has been postponed to Wednesday as the houses will pay tribute to Naik. Siddaramaiah, who was to reply on the budget on Monday, told reporters that as the Rajya Sabha polls will be held on Tuesday, he will put forth his answers on Wednesday.