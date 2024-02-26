India Post issues stamp celebrating Yakshagana Art in Karnataka, aims to boost cultural heritage globally

“It is a memorable day in the history of Yakshagana. A traditional art of coastal Karnataka has received fitting acknowledgement through postal stamps. We will put our efforts in coming up with a postal stamp on Shivarama Karanth and Daivaradhane,” he said.

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath said that Yakshagana is getting recognized at the national level. Yakshagana scholar Dr Prabhakar Joshi said that the postal stamp has become a brand ambassador for Yakshagana.

“Postal stamps will help us promote our traditional art forms in other regions. It is a proud moment for all of us,” he said.