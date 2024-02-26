Karnataka: Murder accused, out of prison, murdered by gang in Anekal

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old man, who had previously faced murder charges and was recently released from prison, was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants near Anekal in the wee hours of Sunday.

The attack took place around 4 am, about 100m from the victim Vijay Kumar’s residence in Marsur village, Anekal.

Bengaluru Rural SP, Mallikarjun Baladandi said, “The victim, along with Yeshwanth, was involved in the murder case of their friend Manoj in 2017. Kumar was in jail till July 2023.”

He added that preliminary investigations indicated that Manoj’s brother, Arjun, had planned the murder.