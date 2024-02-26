Karnataka: Murder accused, out of prison, murdered by gang in Anekal

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old man, who had previously faced murder charges and was recently released from prison, was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants near Anekal in the wee hours of Sunday.
The attack took place around 4 am, about 100m from the victim Vijay Kumar’s residence in Marsur village, Anekal.
Bengaluru Rural SP, Mallikarjun Baladandi said, “The victim, along with Yeshwanth, was involved in the murder case of their friend Manoj in 2017. Kumar was in jail till July 2023.”
He added that preliminary investigations indicated that Manoj’s brother, Arjun, had planned the murder.
The police said that Vijay was lured out of his home by an unknown person under the pretense of urgency and was attacked minutes later. It is suspected that more than three assailants attacked Kumar with machetes.
The police added that despite maintaining a low profile, and refraining from criminal activities, Kumar’s involvement in Manoj’s murder raises suspicions about the motive behind his murder.
The police are probing the case from all angles, including the possibility of motives beyond old rivalry. The Anekal police have registered a case and are yet to arrest the accused.
Partially burnt remains of Missing student found
Bengaluru: A BTech student, who had been missing for three days, was found murdered in an eucalyptus grove at Kalenahalli in Anekal, on Sunday. The deceased, Harshith was from Uttarakhand, and was studying at a private college. Police said he had not attended classes since February 22 and his classmates lodged a missing persons complaint. Police found his partially burnt body along with his belongings, on Sunday. The police have registered a case of murder.