Karnataka: Murder suspected as woman, two kids die in Dharwad district

DHARWAD: Two children were killed and their mother was found hanging at Morab village in Navalgund taluk. The deceased have been identified as Savitri Sarkar (32) and her kids Suma (5) and Darshan (4).

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when the door of the house was found open and there was no noise or activity inside the house. It is suspected that the three might have been murdered. Some suspect that Savitri might have strangled her kids before hanging herself. Savitri’s husband, a farmer, had left for Ulavi to take part in the Ulavi fair.

According to neighbours, there was no dispute between the couple and other family members.

Savitri was a resident of nearby Sulla. She had spoken to her neighbours on Saturday night. There are rumours that she was wanted to go to Ulavi but her husband refused to take her. Some people said Savitri was a very lively person and took active part in festivals and other occasions. However, the woman’s family members suspect that unknown persons might have murdered the trio.

A case has been registered at Navalgund rural station.