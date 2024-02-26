Saffron party tearing apart Constitution in bits and pieces: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the BJP is against social justice, follows ‘Manusmriti’, and has no faith in the Constitution. “Fearing that if the constitution is changed straight away, it may result in bloodshed, the party has resorted to twisting and weakening the Constitution indirectly,” he said at the ‘Constitution and National Unity’ conference.

“Anantkumar Hegde, who was Union minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, had declared that they came to power to change the Constitution. Neither PM Modi, (Home Minister) Amit Shah, BJP nor RSS condemned him. Didn’t oppose him either. Hegde had shown the agenda and ambition of the BJP and RSS. People of the entire country should wake up and realise this,” he said.