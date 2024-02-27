After Prof Nitasha denied entry, political slugfest breaks out in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A day after Indian-origin Prof Nitasha Kaul shared her ordeal, alleging that she was denied entry into India to take part in a programme on the Constitution, organised by the Karnataka government, a political slugfest broke out between the Congress and BJP.

While Congress leaders condemned it and termed it an “act of dictatorship”, BJP leaders said Kaul is a known terrorist symphathiser who disseminates anti-India propaganda. “We are deeply concerned about entry being denied to Nitasha Kaul to India. Speaking on democratic & constitutional values is a right we must uphold. Let’s respect Freedom of Speech, a fundamental constitutional right, and encourage open dialogue for a stronger democracy,” said Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, in reply to Kaul’s social media post on platform X on Monday.

“As we all know, BJP is the party always against the spirit of the Constitution. Because of their ignorance about our Constitution values, such things are taking place repeatedly. We highly condemn such act of dictatorship towards the values of Indian Constitution,” his post added.