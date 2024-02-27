Karnataka: Cultivation of foodgrains drops, high-profit crops shoot up

BENGALURU: Karnataka is witnessing a decline in cultivation of staple food crops, including paddy, jowar, tur and groundnut, reveals the Economic Survey of Karnataka 2023-24 report. This is because farmers are looking for crops that require less investment and more profit, experts say. Drought is said to be the main reason for the change.

The report reveals that the cultivation area of essential crops, including paddy, jowar and tur, is coming down in recent years, and increasing for cotton, soyabean, green gram, maize, Bengal gram and sugarcane.

It also specifies that production and cultivation area of certain crops has come down, compared to the previous year. During 2022-23, food crops were cultivated on a total area of 79.09 lakh hectares, and food production was 143.56 lakh tonnes; in 2023-24, 70.59 lakh hectares were cultivated, while production was 112.32 lakh tonnes.

Due to its varied agro-climatic features, almost all cereals, pulses, oilseeds and commercial crops are cultivated across the state. According to the Economic Survey report, the average area (2018-19 to 2022-23) cultivated with agriculture crops in kharif, rabi and summer seasons is 111.92 lakh hectares. Cereals are grown on 44 per cent of the land, pulses on 29 per cent, oilseeds on 10 per cent, cotton on 7 per cent, sugarcane on 9 per cent, and tobacco on one per cent of land.