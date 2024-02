Parties issue whips to legislators

They were warned against cross voting as it could lead to their disqualification as MLAs as a party whip has been issued to them. Party candidates Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekar were also present.

Straight from the hotel, the MLAs will arrive at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday morning to take part in polling. BJP too has issued a whip to all its 66 MLAs. The party is likely to allot 46-47 votes to its candidate Narayansa Bhandage, and the remaining 18-19 surplus votes to Kupendra Reddy. BJP state president BY Vijayendra and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy met on Monday and discussed the strategy to ensure that Kupendra Reddy gives a tough fight to Congress.

But chances of one or two JDS MLAs, including Gurmitkal MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur, abstaining from voting cannot be ruled out, sources said. These disgruntled MLAs cannot just be absent but should give a valid reason. Otherwise, they will face action as the party will most likely file a complaint against them, a JD(S) leader said.

BJP too is zeroing in on two of its dissidents -- former ministers ST Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar, but they are highly unlikely to cast their votes in favour of INDIA bloc, as it could lead to their disqualification as MAs. The MLAs, after making their choice, have to show their ballot to the authorised agents of respective parties before dropping it into the box. Congress has 134 MLAs and three candidates in fray. It can win two seats with ease as it requires 45 MLA votes for each seat.

To win the third seat, it is depending on independent MLAs Latha Mallikarjun and Puttaswamy Gowda and has also sought the support of KRPP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy and Sarvodaya Karnataka Party MLA Darshan Puttannaiah. For the GOP, absence of one or two JDS and BJP MLAs may come as a blessing.

BJP with 66 MLAs can win one seat comfortably. It will allot its surplus votes to the JDS candidate to try to win the seat. Kupendra Reddy’s win depends on the backing of independents and cross-voting from Congress MLAs. Another plan is to allot second preferential votes of BJP MLAs to Kupendra Reddy which will come into count only if the third candidate from Congress falls short of votes. Polling will be held between 9 am and 4 pm and counting will start at 5 pm.