Karnataka HC rejects rapist, murderer Umesh Reddy’s plea

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court rejected the petition filed by BA Umesh alias Umesh Reddy, who is serving a life sentence in a rape and murder case in Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara in the city, challenging the stand of the prison department which refused to release him on parole.

“The report indicates inter alia that in the event the petitioner is released on parole, the past enmity against the petitioner can become a threat to his life. The report is also indicative of the fact that, if the petitioner is released on parole, reminiscence of old enmity could emerge,” Justice M Nagaprasanna observed, referring to the report of prison authorities.

Reddy challenged the endorsement dated September 23, 2023, issued by the Chief Superintendent of Central Prison, rejecting his request for 30 days of general parole.

On the reasons cited by Reddy’s counsel for the parole that he has to take care of his ailing mother and also repair the house in which she is staying, the court noted that these reasons run counter to the prison department’s report.