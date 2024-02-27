Karnataka

Kharge: Seat-sharing pact with I.N.D.I.A will be fruitful

“Our opponents may say anything about the I.N.D.I.A alliance. We are optimistic,” he said.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | AFP)
Ramakrishna Badseshi

KALABURAGI: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his optimism over fruitful agreements on seat-sharing between the Congress and I.N.D.I.A bloc alliance partners ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge was speaking to the media at Kalaburagi airport before proceeding to Shorapur to participate in the last rites of Shorapur MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik.

“Our opponents may say anything about the I.N.D.I.A alliance. We are optimistic,” he said.

Kharge said that the Congress has finalised seat-sharing with Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party, and has reached an agreement with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, RJD, DMK, and Muslim League, which is yet to be announced. “We will hold discussions with all the constituent partners of I.N.D.I.A bloc till the last minute to give a tough fight. We are confident that the people of the country will teach a lesson to NDA as we are moving towards dictatorship,” he added.

Mallikarjun Kharge
I.N.D.I.A bloc
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com