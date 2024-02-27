Kyasanur Forest Disease: Patient dies in Shivamogga, toll reaches 4

SHIVAMOGGA: A 57-year-old woman from Siddapur taluk in Uttara Kannada district, who was tested positive for Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), died at McGann Hospital on Sunday evening. With this, the death toll due to KFD has increased to four in the state.

The deceased has been identified as Nagamma Subba Madiwala from Jiddi village. DHO Dr Rajesh Suraghihalli stated in a press release on Monday that ASHA workers visited Nagamma’s home on January 28, noting she had a cough and fever. She was advised to undergo a sputum test and visit the hospital. However, Nagamma was reportedly feeling fine at that time. Later, she took treatment at Bhagwat Hospital in Sagar on January 29.

During a follow-up visit to her home by ASHA workers on January 30, Nagamma still had fever, prompting community health officials to take a blood sample for testing.