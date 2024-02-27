Wildlife conservationist KM Chinnappa, who revived Nagarhole's tiger population, dies at 84

BENGALURU: Noted wildlife conservationists and retired forest department official, Kotrangada Medappa Chinnappa (KM Chinnappa), breathed his last on Monday morning.
"Chinnappa (84) had been sinking. He had health and age-related ailments for a long time. He suffered a heart attack on Monday morning at his house in Kumatoor Village, Srimangala, Kodagu District. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday," said his family members.
The news left a vacuum in the hearts and minds of many conservationists and forest officials who worked with him. Many conservationists and politicians, including leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka took to social media-X to express condolences. Ashoka in his X-post termed Chinnappa as a walking forest encyclopedia.
“President of Wildlife First since 1995, Chinnappa was one of India’s most respected and well-known crusader for wildlife protection. Chinnappa is a shining example of how a tough forest official fought for tiger conservation against immense odds, inspiring others in the process. With his extraordinary field craft, toughness and bravery, he led from the front. As a result of his actions, wildlife populations had dramatically recovered by mid-1980s with densities higher than anywhere in Asia,” said Praveen Bhargav, Trustee, Wildlife First.
Born in 1941, in Kumtur village near Nagarhole to a soldier father, who fought during the First World War, Chinnappa wanted to become a mustachioed soldier. He did become one but with a difference - he transformed into a gun-toting, frontline forest warrior.
Chinnappa joined the forest service in 1967 as a Range Forest Officer. During his career, he faced numerous challenges. He became a one-man army to revive the Nagarhole forest which was under threat from poaching, rice cultivation, encroachment, and timber lobbying.
While implementing a slew of measures initiated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Chinnappa paid a hefty personal price. He was arrested, jailed and transferred. His home was burnt down. In an interaction he said: “What’s the use of just going to office. I led a colourful life.”
While locals and supporters called him a hero and phantom of the jungles; poachers called him “The Devil” who stalked their hunting grounds.
In 1988, one of Chinnappa’s guards shot a local coffee planter who had killed and eaten a Sambar deer. Chinnappa was accused of being the mastermind of the murder. He was arrested and jailed for 12 days. He was later cleared of charges and reinstated. In 1992, he was again implicated in the killing of a poacher. A frenzied mob ransacked the forest department’s buildings, assaulted staffers and burnt vehicles along with large swathes of forest land and Chinnappa’s ancestral home. Even though he was cleared of charges, Chinnappa decided to quit service.
However, even after retirement, his services were regularly sought by forest department officials to train young guards and young conservationists. Since retirement, Chinnappa trained over 2,500 forest staffers in anti-poaching operations and fire protection. Chinnappa reached out to over 1,50,000 school children, teachers, rural youth and villagers through nature camps, slide shows, talks, rallies and interactions.
In one such training, during patrolling, a young recruit asked him, what one should do when one encounters an elephant. Chinnappa simply said: “You need not do anything, what ever needs to be done, the elephant will do.”
Chinnappa was awarded with Karnataka Chief Minister's Gold medal in 1985, the Wildlife Conservation Society certificate of Appreciation in 1988, and the Tiger Link Bagh Sevak Award in 1996.
He also received the ESSO and Sanctuary Life time Achievement awards in 2000 and 2006, respectively. He donated his entire prize money of Rs 7.5 lakhs from all these awards and recognitions to the cause of wildlife conservation.
Chinnappa's long-time associate and friend K Ullas Karanth, who met him in 1969 for the first time said: “I'm deeply saddened to hear about the demise of my friend. He was the foremost wildlife ranger in all of India in terms of accomplishments. An inspirational figure, he was known for his bravery and courage of his convictions. He also had an incredible knowledge of wildlife.”