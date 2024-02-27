Zerodha founder suffered stroke 6 weeks ago

BENGALURU: Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath revealed that he suffered a mild stroke six weeks ago. On Monday, he made it public through a social media post that has gone viral, along with the photos of him lying on the bed and on the treadmill. “I wondered why a person who’s fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit,” the fintech app head said in the post.

“Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration and overworking out- any of these could be possible reasons,” he stated.

From having a ‘big droop’ in the face and not being able to read or write, Kamath said his health has improved to having a ‘slight droop’ and being able to read and write more. Also his health progressed from being absent-minded to more present-minded. He said that it will take three to six months for full recovery. He further added that he is slightly broken, but still getting the treadmill count.

Many people replied to Kamath’s social-media post and wished him speedy recovery, apart from suggesting health precautions he must take post the stroke and the need to take a break and slow down.