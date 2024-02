BENGALURU: A couple from the city has defrauded nationalised banks, regional cooperative banks and private financial institutions by mortgaging the same property to all of them to obtain crores of rupees as loan. They have also fabricated documents of a property that does not even exist in the city.

When bank authorities went to attach the property at Begur in Bengaluru South taluk, they found that the plot had already been pledged to many other financial institutions. Only when the authorities verified the documents at the Begur sub-registrar’s office, BBMP and BDA, did they find out that the documents of lands/sites shown on different numbers at Begur were fabricated.

Over 15 banks and financial institutions were in queue to recover the loan and interest from the couple, KS Nagesh and Suma BS, who had obtained loans for procuring machinery for their companies, Shrinidhi Manufacturers and Shrinidhi Masala.

To quote just a few instances, they owed Rs 1.30 crore to Tumakuru Merchants Credit Cooperative as of 2018, Rs 2.09 crore to Tumakuru Grain Merchants Cooperative Bank as of December 2022, Rs 1.88 crore to Koteshwar Cooperative Bank as of 2022 and Rs 1 crore to Tumakuru Veerashaiva Cooperative Bank. They had taken Rs 95 lakh from Syndicate Bank in 2018.