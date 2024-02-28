Dalit activists demand action over video discrediting Ambedkar

MANGALURU: Dalit activists have demanded strict action against a social media post which claims that the architect of the Indian Constitution was Benegal Narsing Rau (BN Rau) and not Dr BR Ambedkar.
In the video, an unidentified person speaking in Tulu says that school textbooks wrongly give credit to Ambedkar for the Indian Constitution and asks people to inform children that it was Rau who was its architect.
At the SC/ST grievances meet held at Mangaluru city police commissioner's office, M Sheena Mastikatte, a retired bank official, termed the social media post as an insult to Ambedkar. Stating that they will not tolerate such insults, he demanded strict action against its maker. He also read out the names of six other members of the Drafting Committee and said that Rau was not even part of it.
In 1946, Rau was appointed as the Constitutional Advisor to the core Drafting Committee of seven experts headed by Ambedkar. Rau was not part of the Drafting Committee.
Echoing similar feelings, another activist Sadashiva said immediate action should be taken against the persons spreading such misinformation about Ambedkar and the post should be removed from all social media sites.
DCP Sidharth Goyal promised strict action against the culprits after finding out the maker of the video through CEN police station.
Anand, an activist, also expressed serious displeasure over the authorities neglecting the development of Dr B R Ambedkar Circle even as other circles in the city are beautified. He said many years ago, the MCC had earmarked Rs 98 lakh for the development of the circle and installation of a statue of Ambedkar there but nothing has happened so far.
Some activists also took objection to public transport buses still using the name 'Jyothi Circle' instead 'Dr B R Ambedkar Circle' and warned of protests if action is not taken against such buses within a month. DCP BP Dinesh Kumar said he will instruct the bus owners in this regard.