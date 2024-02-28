Dalit activists demand action over video discrediting Ambedkar

MANGALURU: Dalit activists have demanded strict action against a social media post which claims that the architect of the Indian Constitution was Benegal Narsing Rau (BN Rau) and not Dr BR Ambedkar.

In the video, an unidentified person speaking in Tulu says that school textbooks wrongly give credit to Ambedkar for the Indian Constitution and asks people to inform children that it was Rau who was its architect.

At the SC/ST grievances meet held at Mangaluru city police commissioner's office, M Sheena Mastikatte, a retired bank official, termed the social media post as an insult to Ambedkar. Stating that they will not tolerate such insults, he demanded strict action against its maker. He also read out the names of six other members of the Drafting Committee and said that Rau was not even part of it.

In 1946, Rau was appointed as the Constitutional Advisor to the core Drafting Committee of seven experts headed by Ambedkar. Rau was not part of the Drafting Committee.