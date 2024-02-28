Elections: Mahadevappa unwilling, Karnataka CM hunts for Chamarajanagar LS candidate

MYSURU: With Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, tasked with winning a minimum of 20 seats in Karnataka, has started shortlisting prospective candidates. He is keen to wrest Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seats -- both in his backyard -- besides a maximum number of seats in Old Mysuru region, that the Congress swept in the assembly elections.

The Congress leadership wants a few ministers to contest, including Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa from Chamarajanagar seat. The party claimed that survey reports are in favour of Mahadevappa, a veteran leader from T Narsipur assembly seat which falls in Chamarajanagar constituency. His son and Youth Congress leader Sunil Bose is a strong aspirant for the Lok Sabha ticket, as he couldn’t get the ticket from Nanjangud or T Narsipur.

With Mahadevappa making it loud and clear that he would not contest the LS election, fresh trouble is brewing for Siddaramaiah, who will have to find another candidate. Though Mahadevappa is known to be Siddaramaiah’s confidant from their Janata Party days in the 1980s, they are now at loggerheads. Mahadevappa has pointed out that there are many popular leaders in the party who should be fielded.

The minister, who was instrumental in organising Mahaparinirvan Diwas to mark the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar and Dalit convention in Chitradurga, is also credited with organising the Constitution Awareness convention in Bengaluru, which was widely appreciated by intellectuals, Dalits and progressive thinkers across the country.