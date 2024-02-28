Form panel for Murugha Mutt in three days: SC to Karnataka govt

CHITRADURGA: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Karnataka government to set up a committee within three days to administer the affairs of Murugha Mutt and SJM educational institutions.

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was hearing a Special Leave Petition (Criminal) filed by former minister H Ekanthaiah challenging the final judgment passed by the Karnataka High Court in a writ petition.

“We direct Karnataka that in case a committee to administer the mutt/institution has not already been constituted, it should be done forthwith, and within three days from today (Tuesday). It should be ensured that neither the petitioner (H Ekanthaiah) in the SLP(Crl) No 13943 of 2023 nor the common respondent (Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru) have anything to do with the management of the mutt/institution in question,” the bench said.