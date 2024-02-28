Fostering a culture of scientific temper: A path to progress

In the realm of societal progress and innovation, the cultivation of a scientific temper stands as a foundational pillar. It is imperative to foster a culture of scientific thinking and inquiry among common people and youth. By empowering individuals with the tools to understand and appreciate scientific concepts, we can pave the way for a more informed and rational society. We all know that scientific temper, a term popularised by India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, embodies a mindset that values evidence, reason, and critical thinking.
Subsequently, the Congress party recognised the transformative power of scientific thinking and enshrined it in Part IV-A of the Constitution by the 42nd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1976, as a fundamental duty. Article 51A(h) of the Constitution states that it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform. This constitutional provision emphasises the importance of scientific temper in the nation’s ethos and its role in fostering a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous society.
Scientific temper is not merely about scientific knowledge, but also about a way of approaching the world with curiosity, scepticism and a quest for deeper understanding. In Karnataka, the legacy of promoting rationality and scientific thinking can be traced back to the works of Kuvempu, the revered Kannada writer and thinker. Kuvempu’s emphasis on using rationality and logic in understanding the world around us resonates strongly with the need to promote scientific temper in our society today.
In a country like India, where diverse beliefs and traditions coexist, the promotion of scientific temper becomes even more crucial. Superstitious beliefs, rooted deeply in blind practices and rituals, often hinder the path of progress. It is of utmost importance to counter these beliefs, and education plays a pivotal role here. By incorporating scientific thinking into the curriculum from an early age, we can instill a mindset that questions, analyses and seeks evidence.
Beyond the classroom, popular media, cultural representations, and physical spaces demonstrating scientific aspects in real life can also play a significant role in promoting scientific temper. Television shows, movies, and books that portray science and reason in a positive light can help change societal perceptions. Moreover, initiatives like science centres, science fairs, and science-themed events can make science more accessible and engaging to the public, especially to those in rural areas.
The role of the government in fostering scientific temper is paramount. In Karnataka, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, our government has launched several initiatives to promote scientific thinking among youth and the general public. To generate interest among students in stargazing and astronomy, our government has decided to provide telescopes to 833 schools and PU colleges under KRIES at a cost of Rs 3 crore in the financial year 2024-25.
This is a revolutionary step towards encouraging scientific curiosity and exploration at an early age by nurturing curiosity and critical thinking skills at the grassroots level. Along with this, to provide an activity-based learning environment to students and to create awareness in the public about the advancements in science and technology, our government is setting up science centres and planetariums in all Tier-2 and Tier -3 cities. A total of Rs 170 crore is earmarked in the current year for this purpose.
Additionally, to portray the growth of science and technology and to promote science education, a Science City in Bengaluru will be established in association with the Government of India at a total cost of Rs 233 crore. These initiatives not only aim to impart scientific knowledge but also to inspire a sense of wonder and curiosity about the world around us. These initiatives empower the common man, making them active stakeholders in the scientific process.
Along with these landmark initiatives, our government has also set up the Karnataka State Research Foundation and E-KRDIP to strengthen the capacity for research and innovation, to drive the regional ecosystem, and to support rural innovations. We are confident that the proposed KSRF and E-KRDIP will help us achieve this objective. We are also working on a policy aimed at empowering rural innovators as well as conducting a Rural Innovators Summit akin to the Tech Summits. Along with promoting scientific temper, these initiatives will pave the way for economic growth and sustainable development in rural communities.
Under the guidance and visionary leadership of our CM and DCM, our department’s goal is to make our programmes and policies accessible and available to all, in accordance with the visions of “Ease of Understanding Science,” “Science for All” and “Innovate and Inspire”. Our vision revolves around igniting curiosity and creating an environment that fosters innovation, particularly in rural areas. Our government is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of scientific temper and constitutional patriotism further in our state by implementing policies that create an enabling environment where scientific temper is not only encouraged but celebrated.
In conclusion, to enhance scientific temperament, it is crucial to emphasise the practical relevance of science in everyday life. Cultivating scientific temperament among common people is a crucial investment in the future of society. The promotion of scientific temper is not just a matter of education, but a cultural and societal shift towards rational thinking and evidence-based decision-making. By instilling a scientific mindset from an early age, encouraging critical thinking and providing access to resources and opportunities, we can build a society that is not only scientifically literate but also progressive, inclusive, and prosperous.
The success of democracy and social progress cannot happen without promoting science and rational knowledge. Scientific temper and rationality are not the end but the means for robust discussion, debate, and decision-making to make our systems and beliefs more meaningful and inclusive, showing us a way for peace, progress, and prosperity. As we commemorate National Science Day, let us renew our commitment to cultivating a culture of scientific temper and rationality in order to build a better, more prosperous future.
NS Boseraju
Minister for Science & Technology, Minor Irrigation and Leader of the House in the Legislative Council