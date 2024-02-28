Fostering a culture of scientific temper: A path to progress

In a country like India, where diverse beliefs and traditions coexist, the promotion of scientific temper becomes even more crucial. Superstitious beliefs, rooted deeply in blind practices and rituals, often hinder the path of progress. It is of utmost importance to counter these beliefs, and education plays a pivotal role here. By incorporating scientific thinking into the curriculum from an early age, we can instill a mindset that questions, analyses and seeks evidence.

Beyond the classroom, popular media, cultural representations, and physical spaces demonstrating scientific aspects in real life can also play a significant role in promoting scientific temper. Television shows, movies, and books that portray science and reason in a positive light can help change societal perceptions. Moreover, initiatives like science centres, science fairs, and science-themed events can make science more accessible and engaging to the public, especially to those in rural areas.

The role of the government in fostering scientific temper is paramount. In Karnataka, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, our government has launched several initiatives to promote scientific thinking among youth and the general public. To generate interest among students in stargazing and astronomy, our government has decided to provide telescopes to 833 schools and PU colleges under KRIES at a cost of Rs 3 crore in the financial year 2024-25.

This is a revolutionary step towards encouraging scientific curiosity and exploration at an early age by nurturing curiosity and critical thinking skills at the grassroots level. Along with this, to provide an activity-based learning environment to students and to create awareness in the public about the advancements in science and technology, our government is setting up science centres and planetariums in all Tier-2 and Tier -3 cities. A total of Rs 170 crore is earmarked in the current year for this purpose.

Additionally, to portray the growth of science and technology and to promote science education, a Science City in Bengaluru will be established in association with the Government of India at a total cost of Rs 233 crore. These initiatives not only aim to impart scientific knowledge but also to inspire a sense of wonder and curiosity about the world around us. These initiatives empower the common man, making them active stakeholders in the scientific process.