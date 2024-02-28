HDK fails to garner support in Karnataka, blames Congress for cross-vote

BENGALURU: The biggest loser in the Rajya Sabha election is not Kupendra Reddy, but former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. His loss of face and anger were palpable when he protested and addressed the media after the election, in which Reddy managed to get only 36 votes.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, who is also KPCC working president, said, “The JDS was dependent on the BJP to deliver a win in the Rajya Sabha election. It is obvious the BJP ditched the JDS, and did not support the JDS candidate with its extra votes. Kumaraswamy may now have realised the cost of aligning with the BJP. It shows the alliance may not last and could break before the Lok Sabha poll.’’

Said one analyst, “When the JDS fielded Kupendra Reddy with a mere 19 votes, it was looking for a win with cross-votes from the Congress and independents, who had professed their support for the Congress. Since that did not happen, they are crying foul.’’